Climate activists rally to protect Virginia Clean Economy Act

RICHMOND, Va. — Activists and politicians spoke out in support of protecting the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) at an event organized by the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter on Monday morning.

The VCEA, passed in 2020, primarily serves to require Dominion Energy Virginia and American Electric Power to switch to 100% renewable energy by 2045 and 2050, respectively, while phasing out carbon-emitting power plants and supporting renewable energy development.

"Though the benefits of this law are undeniable, Governor Youngkin and special interests are doing everything they can to weaken or eliminate the VCEA," a statement on Sierra Club's webpage about the event reads. "The only way to protect Virginia's strongest climate policy is to defend the VCEA in its entirety, but our leaders need to see an outpouring of public support to do so."

Congresswoman Jennifer McLellan, who spoke at the event, said that the VCEA made Virginia a leader in addressing clean energy.

"It's created hundreds of thousands of jobs and making sure that we are reducing our emissions," McClellan said. "That helps everything from lowering energy costs to helping our national security. We're going to defend that bill from attacks both here in the state and the national level."

