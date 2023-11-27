What you should keep in mind while shopping for a Virginia Christmas tree this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to the holiday season nothing quite makes it feel like Christmas more than smelling that real pine tree in your living room. And if you are looking for a real tree that was grown right here in Virginia you have plenty of choices. There are more than 500 tree farms in the commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, the commonwealth is the 7th leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas trees harvested, 6th in total tree acreage in production, and 12th in the number of operations with Christmas tree sales.

And that is big business for Virginia. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates that Christmas tree sales in the commonwealth top out at around $10 Million.

Virginia farmers have been preparing for a busy season as well. Tim and Laura O'Neal run the 'O'Neal's Christmas Trees' farm in Central Virginia. Focusing on mainly Scotch Pines that grow at lower elevations.

“They have really taken off in sales,” Tim O'Neal said. “I see Scotch pines as somewhat making a comeback in the tree market.”

But like most things this year, experts say you should prepare to spend a bit more when it comes to choosing your tree.

John Biddle of the Chesapeake-based 'Little River Christmas Tree' says one reason behind the rise in cost is the increased cost for fuel, labor and shipping. He also adds that 10 to 15 years ago, when this year's crops were first being planted, there was a recession and many farmers cut pack on planting new trees.

If you are ready already for a tree in your home or would like more information on Virginia tree farms you can find a map of local farms here.

