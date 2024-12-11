Watch Now
There are nearly 40 Richmond-area holiday bars and Christmas pop-ups. We tried them all.

Emerald Lounge Christmas
<i>James Loving</i>
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — In just under a decade, Richmond has gone from a few festive spots with holiday tree lightings and fancy Christmas decorations (we’re looking at you, The Jefferson) to full-on temporary name changes and themed menu drops. Today, you can’t swing a stocking without hitting a holiday pop-up bar.

So we’ve gathered them up, from the new to the tried and true, for your December drinking pleasure. That’s right, you’ve found the only guide you’ll need for Richmond’s sleighful of sparkling holiday bars and pop-ups. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Where is your favorite spot to celebrate the holidays? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

