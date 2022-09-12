Watch Now
Henrico Police investigate shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex

Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 12, 2022
GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating a reported shooting in Glen Allen.

"Henrico Police are currently on scene of a reported shooting in the 9700 blk of Virginia Center Place," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "One adult male has been transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

