Virginia carpenter attacked on job site

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Virginia carpenter remained hospitalized Friday after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times at a job site, according to police.

Jacob Linkiewicz arrived at a home on Maclin Circle in Hopewell, Virginia to install a window Tuesday morning.

As he walked up to the front door, police said a man walked up from behind and stabbed him.

"There’s a total of 16 stab wounds," Linkiewicz's girlfriend Summer McCabe said. "The customer, at that point in time I guess, had opened the door and Jacob was able to get inside and from there, I guess the guy opened the door, pushed him in, and just continued to stab him."

Police have not disclosed why they think Linkiewicz was attacked.

Linkiewicz suffered wounds to his neck, chest, abdomen, back, and arms.

"[One stab wound] went deep enough to nick his small intestine, so they had to remove a small portion of his intestines and re-connect it," McCabe said.

The stabbing suspect ran back home next door after the attack, police said. The man, later identified as 27-year-old Rashad Fortune, was arrested.

"It’s touch and go, he’s not in the best spirits," McCabe said of her boyfriend. "They’re saying recovery is about six to eight weeks for just his stomach surgery.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.