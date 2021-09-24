Virginia Capitol Police respond to report of armed person in Richmond; no active shooter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Capitol Police are responding to a report of a possible armed person in buildings near Capitol Square, but it is not an active shooter situation.

They are urging capitol employees in the Madison Building and Monroe Building in downtown Richmond to shelter in place while they investigate the report.

Virginia Capitol Police Map of Virginia Captiol Square. Left star is Madison Building and right star is Monroe Building.

Police said they've already cleared the Madison Building, and are searching the Monroe Building next to try and verify this report.

The Madison Building is a high-rise located at 109 Governor Street next to Capitol Square, between Bank and Grace Streets. The Monroe Building sits behind it off of 14th Street.

There is no additional information from police at this time.

