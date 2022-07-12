Virginia Capital Trail offering $20K in grants to nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. — Non-profit organizations with programs or projects that put emphasis on outdoor recreation can now apply for grant funding from the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation's equity fund.

They have $20,000 available to distribute to select organizations.

The Capital Trail Outdoor Equity Fund was established in 2021 to expand usage of the trail, a 52-mile paved recreational trail that stretches from Richmond to Williamsburg.

The foundation said their focus will be on programs or projects that serve the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color), tribes, low-income neighborhoods and people with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Last year, seven nonprofit organizations received funding totaling over $23,000 for outdoor programs that included cycling, fishing, hiking, and running.

Online grant applications must be submitted by August 12, 2022. Any certified non-profit organization or state, local, regional, tribal, educational or government entity can apply.

The approved funding will range between $1,000 to $5,000 for program and operating expenditures.

Click here to submit an application.

