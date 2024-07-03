Can Virginia raise barrier walls to prevent drivers from going off bridges and into the water?

SUFFOLK, Va. — Daniel Irizarry, 55, of Florida, died when his car went off the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel (MMMBT) after a Monday morning crash. The tragic incident shutdown a section of I-664 for nearly eight hours.

Irizarry's car struck another car during a lane change and spun out before going over the wall into the water, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash has prompted some drivers to askk about the height of the barrier walls and if they could be raised to prevent future incidents like this from happening.

WTKR asked VDOT about the height of the barrier walls, and what would have to happen for them be raised.

VDOT said in a statement that there are three factors that relate to the height of the barriers:



Structural integrity and design standards Increased impact on vehicle occupants Cost and feasibility.

Higher walls would put more weight on the bridge-tunnel, especially with the concrete barriers being reinforced with steel beams, VDOT said.

Higher walls are also more expensive, and the impact of a driver hitting the wall could have a much more severe outcome, VDOT added.

VDOT also said the guardrails, bridge railings, and other roadside barriers are installed in accordance with federal and VDOT design and construction standards.

VDOT officials said the MMMBT averages about 75,000 vehicles per day, and in the last five years, this is the only recorded incident of a vehicle going into the water from the bridge structure. This means more than 100 million trips across the MMMBT have occurred in five years without a reported vehicle going into the water.

State police say the bridge was not structurally damaged during the accident or the recovery efforts.