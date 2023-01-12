Virginia bill would have a fetus count as a passenger for HOV lanes

RICHMOND, Va.— A Republican legislator has pre-filed a bill in the General Assembly this week that would count a fetus as a second person for the use of HOV lanes.

Del. Nicholas Freitas (R-Culpeper) introduced HB1894 which states, "a pregnant woman shall be considered two people for the purposes of determining occupancy in HOV and HOT lanes."

The bill would require a pregnant woman to have "proof of her pregnancy" and certify her pregnancy with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

It states VDOT would have to establish a process where a pregnant woman can certify that she is pregnant and link that information to her E-ZPass.

The bill does not specify what is deemed proof of pregnancy.

Last year, a pregnant woman in Texas sparked a nationwide conversation on whether or not an unborn child counts as a second person to use HOV lanes since the Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person.