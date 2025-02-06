It might sound obvious, but... Virginia wildlife officials urge you to leave bear dens alone

RICHMOND, Va. — Leave bear dens alone! That's the message the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wants to get out as bears take shelter in dens for the winter.

"While the fall was fairly mild and hard mast was abundant in some areas, bears likely stayed out a bit longer enjoying areas with abundant food resources," a department official said. "As the temperatures have plummeted and snow has covered much of the state in January, most bears have found a cozy den until warmer weather arrives."

Black bears in Virginia den in brush piles, tree cavities, rock outcroppings, ground nests, debris piles, and even under porches or in unsecured crawl spaces.

"Whether enjoying a hike, cutting firewood, clearing brush, small game hunting, or doing other activities, you may inadvertently stumble upon a black bear den," a department spokesperson said. "Here are a few tips to avoid disturbing a bear den and what to do should a female leave her den."

TIPS TO AVOID A DEN

Avoid hiking in dense brushy thickets or young cutover timber stands.



If you must work in these areas, be mindful of brush piles, gullies with debris piles, or storm damage areas with thickets of limbs/root balls.



Always maintain your dog on a leash to avoid a dog-bear encounter at a den site.



When burning a brush or debris pile on your property, look around the entire pile for signs of digging (fresh dirt, holes) or entry routes into the pile.



If you notice large, excavated holes or fresh trails into debris or brush piles listen closely for the sound of cubs from a distance of at least 30ft away. They often emit a high-pitched cry or “squall.”



To prevent a bear from denning under an occupied dwelling, ensure that crawl spaces, mobile home underpinnings, and porches are closed and secured prior to Dec. 1 each year.

TIPS IF YOU FIND A DEN

If you find a den on your property or while recreating, do not disturb it or approach the area. Leave the area, and if on public property, alert an employee of the location.



If you inadvertently flush a female bear from a den, DO NOT approach the den. Take a GPS point of the location (or mark a nearby area with flagging) and leave the area immediately. If you have a dog with you, leash it and keep it maintained on a leash as you leave the area. Contact the Wildlife Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 to report the den location.



Most often when left alone the female will return to the den, although they may not return until night. Do not go back to the den area as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not return.



