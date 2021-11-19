Virginia bear blamed for killing 3 pigs, sheep

LOUISA COUNTY, VA. -- People who live in Louisa County are being warned to be on the lookout for bears after deputies said one was spotted in the Bumpass area.

The animal killed three pigs and a sheep, according to deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has been notified about the bear, officials said.

While it is illegal to shoot a bear out of season even on private property, bear hunting season begins Monday.

Here are some reminders about bears from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:

Respect the bear’s space.

If the bear is on or near your property, do not escalate the situation by approaching, crowding around, or chasing the bear. This also applies to bears that have climbed a tree.

The best thing you can do is leave it alone.

Bears are naturally afraid of humans and will look for escape routes.

