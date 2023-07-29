At just 10 years old, this Virginia girl is making her name in wrestling and jiu-jitsu: 'It makes me happy'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mia Williams has a wall full of wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu championship trophies and medals, something many work decades for.

Yet the Virginia Beach native has accomplished all of it at just 10 years old.

"We have to carry her birth certificate around," said her father, Michael.

Williams won a world title PAN Kids Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship on Saturday, the third time she's won a world championship. She's also won wrestling state champion in Virginia in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and folkstyle.

She was introduced to the mats at an early age.

"When I was seven, my best friend did jiu-jitsu so I wanted to try it too," Mia said.

She may not have known it from the beginning, but Mia was a natural fit.

"I like having contact," she said. "I like doing the moves and it makes me happy when I get a first-place medal. It makes me feel happy that I even got on a medal stand because I won a match."

She saw the physical competitiveness from an early age. Michael was an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills from 2002-2005 before spending 2009-2010 with the Washington Commanders

"We don't shy away from nobody, physical contact is what we do," Michael said. "It's not like I thought she was going to do that, it's just something she's taken to. She's found out what she really loves and she found out what she's really good at."

Those that have watched Mia grow while training at Virginia Beach Fight House and Brabo Academy say it's not just the wins that drive her.

Her work ethic. It's not like you have to do with some kids where you got to force it," said VB FightHouse coach David Hoggard. "She's forcing us to take the next level with her."

She finds the victories in the small things as well. Over the weekend she was promoted to a yellow belt, something she says she's been waiting on for a while.

"When I first started out as a white belt, there were so many yellow belts," she remembered. "When my professor ran and gave me a yellow belt, I was very excited."

It's those moments that drive the ten-year-old to keep fighting for improvement.

"There's a long journey ahead but I really think she's got something special for her," Michael said.

"I've accomplished everything I always wanted to when I first started in these sports," Mia said. "It make me feel like I'm progressing and that I'm getting better."