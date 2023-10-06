Virginia Beach trending online following release of Drake's new album, 'For All The Dogs'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va— "...pretty but rough, just like Virginia Beach." That's how hip-hop superstar Drake describes a woman in a song on his latest Album.

The 9-time platinum album selling artist released his latest album "For All The Dogs," Friday morning. The first track on the record is titled, "Virginia Beach."

Drake only mentions the city once however in reference to a woman.

Drake has performed in Virginia Beach before, when he came to the Virginia Beach amphitheater with Lil Wayne in 2014.

“For All the Dogs” features 23 songs with collaborations from Bad Bunny, SZA , J. Cole, Lil Yachty and 21 Savage.