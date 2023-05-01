Go inside neighborhood destroyed by Virginia Beach tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An EF-3 tornado hit the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach on Sunday night, prompting the city to declare a local state of emergency.

The tornado destroyed or damaged up to an estimated 100 homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) surveyed the area and said the worst damage was along Haversham Close where the tornado touched down with 140 to 150-mile-per-hour winds.

The NWS said houses shifted off of their foundations and upper floors were completely removed from houses.

The tornado also touched down at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story, with reported property and structural damages and power outages remaining across the base.

Here’s what you need to know following the tornado:



The following schools in Virginia Beach are closed: Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John Dey Elementary School. Students zoned for the three schools who attend academies or special programs at other schools are also excused.

There is a temporary shelter open at the Great Neck Recreation Center for residents who were impacted by the storm, according to city personnel. Residents are allowed to bring their pets. The center’s address is 2521 Shorehaven Drive, and it’s only open to those impacted by the tornado.

Fort Story has been impacted, and only essential personnel should report today as crews continue to assess the damage. Little Creek is open as normal.

Great Neck Road is closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road until further notice.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

For more information from the City of Virginia Beach, click here.