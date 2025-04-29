More than 50 people arrested, guns seized at Virginia Beach Oceanfront over Spring Break Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police made over 50 arrests, leading to nearly 200 criminal charges during the recent Spring Break Weekend at the Oceanfront. Officers also confiscated at least 28 firearms over the course of the weekend.

The arrests included people mostly in their late teens or early twenties, along with a 14-year-old.

While many of the arrested were from the Hampton Roads area, they also included people from Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, and Petersburg.

"Unfortunately, not all that visited the Oceanfront area this past weekend came to have a good time; many came with criminal aspirations," a Virginia Beach police spokesperson said about the arrests.

Police said officers responded to several shots fired, including a shooting in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue on Sunday morning in which a person was shot.

"...let me be clear: we will not allow individuals who come here to commit crimes — especially those involving firearms — to disrupt the peace and safety we have worked hard to build," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said. "We had enhanced staffing in place to maintain order, deter criminal actions, and seek out those engaged in illegal firearm acts – our officers acted swiftly and professionally this weekend to ensure that those who endangered our community were caught and held accountable."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.