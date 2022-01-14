Virginia Beach Police chief: Officers 'crossed the line' in using fake documents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate was quick to admit his officers went too far in attempting to get cooperation in cases by using fake documents.

"Our gut reaction is we went too far on this one," Neudigate told WTKR.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday his office found five instances when police used fake documents in order to get cooperation or confessions in criminal cases between 2016 and 2020.

WTKR found the details of one case in the courthouse.

A man named Christian Zeigler faced a charge of custodial indecent liberties and was set to plead guilty in February, according to court records.

Early on in the investigation, court records showed police attempted to get a confession from Zeigler by making it seem like they had a report from the Department of Forensic Science that said DNA evidence linked him to the case.

The document has the Seal of Virginia and a signature.

The problem - it was all fake.

A prosecutor mistakenly entered the report into evidence before recognizing it wasn't real.

The top of the court document now states, "Ruse - not a true certificate of analysis."

"I think using that certificate is now something we're comfortable with as an organization. It's not something our community is going to be comfortable with," Neudigate said.

Herring said this practice is "potentially unconstitutional."

The Virginia Beach Police Department said there was case law that found this to be constitutional, but the chief does agree this isn't a tactic police should use.

Police officers are allowed to use deception.

"We know that these are very challenging many times. In interviews, people are not exactly forthcoming, so it is a legally allowed practice," said Neudigate.

In this case, he doesn't think police should be using fake documents.

"I definitely think that any time we took someone else's document and used it for our own benefit that crossed the line," he said.

Neudigate said the instances happened before he became chief.

He was notified in April 2021 about the use of fake documents and within two days ended the practice.

The chief recognized the incident has eroded some trust from the community but said the practice was not widespread and has ended.

"I think it's put a chink in our public perception," he said.

He said the practice is not allowed and said an officer would face discipline if he or she did this in the future.

"If this occurred today, I think there would be a totally different outcome. To make sure that that is the direction, we've put in policies and procedures to make sure it doesn't happen again," he said. "It's not going to happen under the watch of this new administration."

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the use of these documents did not wind up having an impact on the prosecution of the cases.

The Virginia Beach NAACP issued the following statement on VBPD's use of the falsified reports Thursday night: