Police chief calls for 40+ new cameras at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 360 more body cameras for officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia Beach City Council held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the city's budget.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Neudigate spoke during the meeting to present the department's budget.

Chief Neudigate has called for 42 new cameras to be installed at the Oceanfront to help fight crime.

The cameras will provide coverage of the Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue from Rudee Inlet to 40th street. The estimated cost to add additional cameras is $1.5 million.

This comes after the deadly Oceanfront shootings on March 26. Since those shootings, police have increased patrol at the Oceanfront.

The budget also calls for a gunshot detection system that will send an alert when shots are fired in the area, regardless if a citizen has called it in.

Neudigate noted that there is a need for an expansion of the body worn camera initiative that started in 2018.

The budget calls for 360 plus body worn cameras to allow every sworn police officer to have one when needed.

Majority of the budget that Chief Neudigate presented included technological advances to ensure a safer city.

During the chief's budget presentation, the chief discussed the city's vacancies and the need to have hiring incentives.

