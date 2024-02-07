Damage assessment underway to determine when Virginia Beach pier can reopen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- It's been over a week since police say a man died after driving his car off the Virginia Beach fishing pier.

The owners of the pier have hired engineers to do an inspection to determine when the pier can reopen.

They'll then turn those results over to the city to determine if repairs are needed.

If they are - code enforcement will then have to do a final reinspection of the pier before it can reopen to the public.

Police say they believe the person who drove the car off the pier did so deliberately, but still do not know why.

Police also have not named the person killed, but say it was someone who was reported as missing by family.

Now, community members are calling for some good to come from this tragedy, as they hope a memorial will be put in place at such a staple landmark of the city.

"The tragedy is terribly sad because no one knew who it was, what was going on, why it happened. so now we are just waiting for the news to see what's going on," said Jackie

The city is expecting the engineers report later in the week, and by then a timeline for a reopening of the pier will become clearer.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

