Two days later, why the car that drove off Virginia Beach pier is still in the ocean

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been more than two days since a driver drove off the end of a fishing pier at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. On Monday, the vehicle and presumably the driver remained in the water.

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, a tourist destination, is located between 14th and 15th streets on the boardwalk.

Raw video shows car driving off VB fishing pier

On Sunday, a crew from Crofton Diving & Salvage hired by Virginia Beach Police attempted to retrieve the vehicle from the ocean — which local fishermen estimated to be about 15 feet deep — but conditions were not favorable.

Police said they are going to look at other solutions to recover the car.

Police to retrieve car that drove into ocean from end of fishing pier

Recovery will become essential to understanding what led to this incident.

As of Monday morning, police have not confirmed the type of car, nor any potential occupants at the time it hit the water.

Virginia Beach police officer Jude Brenya spoke with WTKR on Sunday.

"We do know where the vehicle is at," said Brenya. "It's still stationary in the last location that we checked, so we are going to keep monitoring it. We are going to go back [to] the planning board and try to see when we can come back out."

As the recovery efforts continue, the community remains in shock following the incident. Employees at Oceanfront businesses were stunned Saturday morning when they came to work to hear what had happened.

"Never heard of anything like this in all my seven years," said Charlotte Murphy, who works at Ocean Eddie's on the boardwalk. "The craziest thing that I've heard, for sure."

