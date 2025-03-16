Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

When months-long beach replenishment project will be completed at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Poster image - 2025-03-14T174224.318.jpg
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've been to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront lately, you may have noticed there's quite a bit of work going on. It's all part of the beach replenishment project in the resort area.

The Army Corps of Engineers says its working with the city to protect structures, such as the boardwalk and nearby businesses, during severe weather. The last time this was done was back in 2019.

During the project, you may see large work vehicles on the beach, orange fencing and large connecting pipes to widen the beach.

"So they are dredging sand from the Atlantic Ocean channel," Jenny Britt with the Army Corps of Engineers explained. "Once they dredge the material, they bring it in via hopper dredge and they will connect it to the pipeline that will then pump it on to the beach."

The project started at the end of last year. Work on the resort area of the beach is expected to be done by Memorial Day weekend, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. In June, the project will move down to Croatan Beach. Work there is expected to wrap before the Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone