Explaining the symbolism on these Virginia Beach inspired Nikes

A Virginia man's shoe design is going viral and you could help his dream of turning it into a real shoe become reality. Kenny Jones designed this Virginia Beach-inspired Nike Dunk SB low.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 22, 2021
Kenny Jones designed this Virginia Beach-inspired Nike Dunk SB low.

The shoe features the colors of the coastline with Navy blue specifically honoring the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

The shoes also display waves and a trident representing the Neptune statue at the oceanfront.

A treble clef on the heel is a nod to Virginia Beach-area artists Timbaland, Pharrell, and Missy Elliot.

The region's 7-5-7 area code appears on the tongue.

Jones entered his design into an Instagram contest that asked people to create a design that represented a city of their choice. The design with the most likes over several rounds of voting will have their sneaker made.

