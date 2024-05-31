How 12 killed in Virginia Beach are being remembered 5 years after municipal center shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been five years since a former city employee entered the Virginia Beach Municipal Center with a plan to gun down his former coworkers.

Jason Nixon, whose wife was killed in the shooting, has been fighting to get more resources and money for family members of the victims.

“I think the fifth year is actually worse because it’s on the actual Friday,” said Nixon.

Five years ago on Friday, May 31, the shooter — a city engineer — stormed Building 2 and opened fire on his coworkers, hours after resigning from his position.

There were five people injured and 12 killed, including Nixon’s wife, Kate.

Nixon has been working for years on the new permanent memorial that is supposed to go near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway.

Nixon said working on the project has been emotional with several ups and downs, but he is grateful that movement is being made.

“I’m happy that the memorial is being done,” said Nixon.

Leaders with the city say they picked an architect for the permanent memorial and now have plans on how it will look. The next step is selecting a contractor.

A group that lost loved ones the day of the shooting, called 5/31 Families United, and others have been fighting for more money and resources for those impacted by the tragedy.

Attorney Justin Fairfax said he represents seven out of the 12 families that experienced loss that day. On Thursday, he sent a letter to the Virginia Beach City Council requesting a vote to have a non-binding formal mediation to talk about sustained mental health services, implementing recommendations from the state commission report and more financial support for the families.

“It's meant to identify areas where there are ongoing, unmet needs and opportunities," said Fairfax.

He said more could be done to support the families impacted.

Families had requested $40 million from the state budget. They didn’t get that money in 2023, but the General Assembly did approve $10 million for the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund.

Joe Samaha, whose daughter was killed in the 2007 Virginia Tech Mass Shooting, created the group VTV Family Outreach Foundation and pushed for this fund.

However, this is not money that is immediately available.

He said there is a workgroup right now formulating legislation that would determine how the $10 million will be invested and spent to help people recovering from mass violence in the state.

He said the money could be used for needs not covered by insurance.

The VB Strong Center, an organization in partnership with Sentara and the city, was created with grant funding designed to be a place that helped those who were struggling.

The grant money runs out this September.

Sentara issued us the following statement:

"Sentara, the City of Virginia Beach, and our grant partners have maintained the VB Strong Center for close to five years, extending the original two-year federal grant to continue supporting the community. As we prepare to close the center, we believe that behavioral health services in our community are much more robust than they were when the municipal center tragedy happened. Sentara stands ready to provide behavioral health services for the communities we serve."

As for Nixon and his family, they’re grateful to have the memorial moving forward in their journey to heal.

“This is something that’s going to be permanent in the city of Virginia Beach,” said Nixon, “My children can come here and know that their mom meant something to Virginia Beach.”

Nixon says the memorial is expected to be completed by 2026.

Friday morning, the city of Virginia Beach released a statement about the anniversary of the shooting.