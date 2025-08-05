Virginia mom grateful for good Samaritans who saved her life while having seizure behind the wheel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother is looking to thank the people she says helped save her life last week.

Samantha Sully said she experienced a medical emergency while driving past Honeybee Golf Course.

“It’s been so humbling to know these strangers saved my life and brought me back to my babies,” Sully said, fighting back tears.

Sully described how, while driving home from work, she began feeling dizzy.

“The last thing I remember was slowing down and trying to pull over to the side; that’s the last thing I remember,” she said.

She later learned that she had suffered a seizure — the first one she had ever experienced — and it occurred while her car was still in drive.

Those following her in traffic could tell something was wrong, including Nicole and Rob Thomas.

“There was this man from the golf course who was very frantic and was coming across the lanes of traffic, and I had no idea what was going on,” Nicole Thomas said.

Nicole rolled down her window and learned from the man that Samantha was having a seizure. They got out to call 911, but because the car was still in drive, the doors were locked.

Rob Thomas said someone was trying to punch through the window.

“Somebody had brought over a golf club from the golf course. I’m assuming it was who the guy was playing golf with, and we were able to get the window broken and get the door unlocked,” Rob said.

Nicole said they managed to get Samantha out, turned her on her side, and stayed with her until emergency medical services arrived.

“I’m happy that mommy’s here,” Sully’s daughter said.

After two days in the hospital, Samantha is back home with her family, ready to go on their Disney cruise next week.

Sully is also a breast cancer survivor and her husband said their guardian angels are really watching over them.

Now the family wants to find the others who ensured this mom made it back to her family.

“I truly feel that because of some perfect strangers, I got to come home to this amazing man and my two beautiful babies. We’re going to live a long, happy life, and I hope to thank those strangers in person for helping to save my life,” Sully said.