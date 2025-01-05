Virginia Beach leaders to vote on future of Something in the Water music festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water's future in Virginia Beach is again in question following a resolution proposed by Mayor Bobby Dyer after event organizers missed a crucial deadline.

Next week, council members will vote on the resolution, which discusses how organizers failed to drop a lineup and start ticket sales by Dec. 31. The two stipulations were among the requirements in a signed sponsorship agreement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VB leaders express frustration with SITW organizers; threaten to pull plug on festival

VB leaders express frustration with Something in the Water organizers; threaten to pull plug on festival

The resolution notes that Something in the Water is in breach of the agreement, and proposes giving organizers five days to "cure the breach." If not, the resolution proposes terminating the agreement and getting back advanced funding the city provided for the festival. It also requests exploring other programming options for April 26 and 27 — the festival's current dates.

This comes shortly after organizers requested an extension on the Dec. 31 deadline to make the lineup and sales available.

"In the spirit of the contract, we’re still going to give them the opportunity to come through, but we’re going to have to make a decision because we have to have something very, very special for college beach weekend," Dyer said Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Something in the Water date change costs VB hospitality industry

Something in the Water date change costs VB hospitality industry

This is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous planning process for the next Something in the Water festival.

In July, organizers announced the festival would run from Oct. 12-13. But in September, Pharrell, who conceptualized SITW, abruptly postponed the festival in an announcement on social media. The postponement was announced the same day hundreds of people had lined up at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater and to buy tickets at the locals-only sale.

The council then directed the city and SITW organizers to enter into a contract for the event to help guarantee timeliness and organization.

Each setback's been on the mind of those who work in the city too.

Virginia Beach Hotel Association president Warren Zinn said businesses are better able to plan and budget for big events with advanced notice.

"As a business, whether you're a hotel or a restaurant or a retailer, you want to know with some certainty where the traffic will be," Zinn said Friday. "An event like Something in the Water changes that landscape. Speaking as a business person, I like how it elevates Virginia Beach as a world-class tourist destination."

He, and others, hope the city and the organizers will come to an agreement sooner than later.

"We trust the city leadership is doing what they need to do and we want them to keep bringing these world-class events to Virginia Beach," said Zinn.

Although festival organizers eventually signed the sponsorship agreement, they missed the initial signing deadline, which angered city leaders.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fans, businesses react to Something in the Water missing deadline

VB Businesses and festival goers speak on SITW missed deadline

“Don’t mistake kindness for weakness. This is what I consider a culture of arrogance and disrespect for this council and the people of Virginia," Dyer said at the time when the contract deadline was missed.

Council members will vote on the resolution at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.