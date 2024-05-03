Virginia Beach Fishing Pier has grand reopening after closing for 3 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, a landmark in the Resort City, will officially reopen Friday after closing for three months.

The pier shut down in January after a car drove through barricades and off the edge. Police say the man who was driving the car died.

Video of the incident went viral and garnered national attention.

A memorial for that man is still up Friday morning as the pier prepares to enter a new chapter.

What happened when the car went off the pier?

In late January, a car rammed through several barricades on the pier. Police later confirmed the man driving did it intentionally.

It took several days for police to retrieve the car from the Atlantic Ocean, which they said was difficult to execute due to weather conditions.

Fishing Pier officially reopens

Now, three months later, the community is able to enjoy the Oceanfront staple again. Earlier this week, the pier fully reopened to foot traffic.

The businesses on the pier have stayed open, but now, fishermen can get back to what they love to do and people can walk the pier.

A fisherman told News 3 he was happy to see it back.

“Of course, the way it happened was sad, but it looks good. They did a really good job. They cleaned it up really nice," said Joseph Ilvento.

The grand reopening ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

We'll have a crew at today's reopening. This article will be updated accordingly.

