Virginia firefighters rescue horse that fell into ditch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department lent a helping hand to a horse that fell into a ditch in the 2400 block of Holland Road Tuesday evening.

Around 5:25 p.m., Engine 5 responded to a call for a horse that was stuck in a ditch at the Buyrningwood Kennels. Additional units were called to the scene to help.

A spokesperson with the fire department said the horse, which is about 30 years old, slipped into the ditch because of the soft ground. It rolled over and was unable to regain its footing in order to stand up.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

Firefighters used shovels to soften the edges of the ditch to give the horse a chance to try to upright itself.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

A veterinarian slightly sedated the horse for its safety.

At the vet's direction, crews removed the horse from the ditch by its legs. It was back on its feet within minutes after being removed.

Thankfully, the horse will be fine.