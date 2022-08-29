Watch Now
Two swimmers disappeared Saturday at Virginia Beach; both bodies were discovered Sunday

Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 29, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.

Christian Florentine, 23, of Alexandria, Virginia, was last seen alive in the water near 16th Street on Saturday. His body was recovered Sunday near 23rd Street.

Tawakal Ali, 19, from Afghanistan, also disappeared in the water on Saturday. He was last seen on the beach near 20th Street. His body was found Sunday in the ocean near 29th Street.

Anyone with information about the drownings was asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

