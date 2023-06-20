Virginia Beach gets ready to BEACH IT!; $99 single-day passes on sale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-day country music festival called BEACH IT! is coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It will start on Friday, June 23, and go through Sunday, June 25.

The action will be at the Oceanfront between 3rd Street and 8th Street.

According to Live Nation, as of Tuesday morning, 3-day passes are still on sale for $269, and a limited number of single-day passes are available for $99.

About 30 artists will perform.

On the main stage will be Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, and more.

A second stage lineup called “Next from Nashville” will feature up-and-coming country artists.

For more information on ticketing, parking, and security, click here.

'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June LINE UP

According to the BEACH IT! website, here are some things you’ll want to keep in mind before going to the festival:

What can I bring to the festival?



SUNSCREEN, SUNSCREEN, SUNSCREEN! (non-aerosol)

Sunglasses, hats, fanny packs

1 reusable gallon-sized bag of snacks will be allowed in

Empty reusable bottles (you can fill them up at our free water stations)

Low-profile beach chairs or bag chairs. Chairs must be placed in our designated chair zone and cannot be placed close to the Main Stage. Personal chairs are not permitted in the VIP section

Small camera with no detachable zoom lens or flash

Personal beach towels are allowed (you cannot use it to “hold spots” around you)

Prescription medicine: All prescription medicines must be in a marked bottle along with photo matching ID

Baby Strollers with accompanied child

E-Cigs

BAG POLICY: Clear reusable bags are welcome inside the festival venue as long as they are 12”x 6”x 12” or smaller. No clear plastic shopping/grocery bags will be permitted. Hydration packs (i.e. camelbacks) that are 1.5L or smaller and clutch purses/wallets that are 6”x9” or smaller do not have to be clear. Medically necessary bags and diaper bags are also welcome.

ALL PATRONS AND ALL BAGS WILL BE SEARCHED EACH TIME YOU ENTER THE FESTIVAL. ANY AND ALL CONFISCATED ITEMS OR ANY ITEMS VOLUNTARILY SURRENDERED, WILL NOT BE HELD, CHECKED, OR RETURNED.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.