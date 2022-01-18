Virginia bakery to be featured on Man v. Food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bakery at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will be featured on the popular show, Man V. Food.

The show airs on the Cooking Channel, where Casey Webb takes viewers on food adventures around the country. He looks for delicious dishes and exciting eating challenges.

On Jan. 18, May's Parlor, an artisan bakery at the Oceanfront, will be featured on the how. The business posted on Instagram saying they have been waiting a year to tell everyone and for the episode to air.

They will be whipping up some "tasty treats" on the show that airs at 9 p.m.

If you want to stop by and experience their delicious food for yourself they are open Tuesday through Saturday on Pacific Avenue.