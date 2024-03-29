Virginia baker competing on Netflix's 'Is It Cake?' says her purpose is to 'give people hope'

HENRICO COUNY, Va. -- Raina Washington is a master cake artist with the Midas touch who is competing in the new season of Netflix's "Is It Cake," which dropped on the streaming giant March 29.

Washington, who owns The Sweet Stop of RVA, said her time in the national spotlight has been an amazing opportunity. But for her, it was about much more than cake as she is walking in her divine purpose.

"I’ve been doing this for 20 years… My gift is cake. My purpose is to give people hope," Washington said. "But this show forced me to step outside of my comfort zone and experiment."

That is because several months before her trip to Hollywood to film the show, Washington sustained an eye injury that left her with no vision in her left eye.

But it did not keep her from delivering custom cake masterpieces to her customers. And it did did not deter Netflix producers from casting her for this season’s "Is It Cake?"

"I am excited about what I've been able to accomplish with people not even realizing that I could only see out of one eye — like no one knows that," she said. "They think that that injury was healed and I'm back to normal, but I've been operating with just one eye since May of 2023 — and it has not stopped me."

Washington’s inspiring story is sweet, but so is her message to others.

"You never know what that little idea that sparks in your mind can do," Washington said. "So don't just ignore it, tap into it."

