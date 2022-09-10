Man killed in Petersburg double shooting; 2nd person critically injured, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Petersburg Police said officers were called to Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street for a report of a person shot just before 2:45 a.m.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said. "That victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Police said that while they were investigating the crime, a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers said that person was in critical but stable condition at last check.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in connection to the case and stressed there was no danger to the public.

Anyone in the area that heard or saw anything is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com. "Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.