Virginia artist 'saw an image like a face' when he spilled coffee. That happy accident led to Spillusions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach artist is finding joy in a creative way by turning spilled coffee into art.

“I had an accidental coffee spill in my studio here and I was just sitting here and I saw an image like a face or something,” said artist Bob Langston.

That first happy accident a few years ago turned into a caffeinated book collection called, Spillusions.

The veteran commercial artist and Hampton Roads native has been spilling his coffee table books at art shows and online. He’s having so much fun with it, that he’s come out with Spillusions 2. His first book even prompted a handwritten note by comedian Carol Burnett.

Langston is best known for his colorful canvasses. He has been commissioned to do everything from Neptune Festival posters to surf shop art, and recently WTKR featured him when he was chosen to paint the Virginia Zoo Mermaid. He says his inspirations are Dr. Seuss and his dad.

“I dedicated the book to my father because my father was an artist. He actually taught me how to draw and how to sculpt and paint and everything,” he said.

If you’re interested in picking up your own copy of the junior Langston’s coffee table book, you can go to the www.thebobzone.com.

Artist Bob Langston, coloring Hampton Roads happy and now with whimsical java jumbles is Positively Hampton Roads.