The important reason Virginia Army National Guard helicopter visited a middle school

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Virginia Army National Guard helicopter landed at Colonial Heights Middle School on Thursday to spread the word about the dangers of drugs.

The helicopter was one of about a dozen vehicles on display at the school that are connected in some way to professions that have to cope with the fallout of fentanyl and the misuse of prescription drugs.

Misusing prescription drugs can have dire consequences for teens as many of them believe the medications are safe.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is using the phrase “one pill can kill” as fentanyl-laced pills have become an increasing and deadly problem across the country.

In fact, 7 out of 10 pills confiscated by the DEA are laced with fentanyl, according to the department.

That's why students learned prescription pills are only safe if they are specifically prescribed to them.

"Just drive home that message, don't take anything from strangers, even from friends," said Kathy Reed of Substance Abuse Free Environment. "If it's not prescribed to you, don't take it."

“If someone offers you something if you see something you’re unsure of what it is, you don’t pick it up, don’t use it.," Principal Amanda Pelter warned. "It’s ok to say no. We want our students to be leaders.”

Students also got to hear from police and firefighters about their jobs and why they say it is crucial to stay drug-free.

