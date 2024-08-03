Watch Now
Virginia Aquarium named one of the top places for families to visit to nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is attracting national attention as one of the top places for families to go to!

TripAdvisor announced on Monday that the Virginia Beach favorite has earned a TripAdvisor 2024 Traveler’s Choice Award. The award is based on visitor reviews for destinations that stay in the website's top 10% rated places for 12 straight months.

The aquarium has had some major upgrades, including its newly renovated South Building which opened in January. The upgrades include new touch pools, play areas and a veterinary center.

If you haven't seen the new South Building yet, you can check it out in the video below!

