Why future of beloved Virginia Aquarium is uncertain in Virginia Beach: 'We should continue the status quo'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials will review more information in an effort to firm up the uncertain future of the beloved Virginia Aquarium.

In an update shared with WTKR on Tuesday, a city spokesperson said next steps include the following:



Reviewing financial information for both the city and the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Foundation (The city and the foundation jointly run the aquarium)

Assessing the aquarium’s facilities and exhibits

Seeking federal and state funding to support the aquarium

The city manager will draft a resolution for the aquarium

These steps will help the city gain accurate insights into the aquarium’s finances and will identify operational efficiencies, the city says.

The aquarium’s future has loomed for months: in March, the city council brainstormed ways to keep the aquarium financially afloat. Councilmembers raised concerns about maintaining the aquarium's aging infrastructure, noting that the city gives nearly $8 million to the aquarium each year.

"I do not agree that we should continue the status quo," Michael Berlucchi, who represents District 3, said. "I actually have some substantial concerns about the aquarium."

However, councilmembers also acknowledged the educational and environmental value of the aquarium and have been working on finding a way to financially support its operations.

"We're doing this because we do care and we want to preserve it not only for our locals but our visitors alike,” said Rosemary Wilson, who represents District 5.

A potential solution discussed in council meetings is bringing in a third party to take over operations. In March, the city said two parties—including the company that owns Ripley's Believe It or Not! and the group that owns Dollywood— have expressed interest.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dan Peterson, the chair of the foundation, said they're exploring a variety of options to support the aquarium's operations.

"We [will] look and explore all potential operating models. Some could be strictly on the foundation's behalf, some could be with the foundation partnering with the city, some could be the foundation partnering with the city and a third party operator, limiting the size and the scope of the assessment. We are going to look at all possible potential business matter," said Peterson.