Virginia animal shelter left 'desperate' after no one seemed interested in Sky

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- When the Stafford County Animal Shelter posted a photo of Sky on social media Monday, they wrote in the message that they were in a "desperate" situation.

"Sky hasn’t received ONE inquiry since arriving to us in November last year. No one has sent an email. No one has called about her. No one asks to visit with her. We have posted her multiple times… still nothing," the post read. "There has to be someone out there who belongs to Sky."

Stafford Animal Shelter

The message was received loud and clear.

The post has been shared more than 60,000 times on Facebook and has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Some of those comments have come from people in other states interested in adopting Sky.

"She is a wonderful companion. She does great with all people and loves going for walks with our volunteers," the post continued. "We are confident she will make someone very happy, she just needs a chance!"

Anyone interested in learning more can call 540-658-7387.

