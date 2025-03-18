Virginia driver killed in Amtrak crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a car versus train crash in James City County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Peach Street and Peninsula Street intersection. Sarah Jones Mazariegos of Williamsburg, 32, crossed the railroad tracks into the path of an Amtrak train carrying 90 passengers.

Jones Mazariegos succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. No passengers aboard the train are claiming injuries.

According to VSP, the driver crossed the railroad tracks on a private road crossing, failed to stop at the sign controlling the crossing, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming train.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

