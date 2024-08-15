Virginia Amber Alert canceled following crash in Maryland

RICHMOND, Va. -- The search for three children allegedly abducted from their home in Virginia Beach is over following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Maryland.

Virginia State Police confirmed to CBS 6 that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle allegedly didn't stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Virginia State Police say that the vehicle continued north onto I-495 in Maryland where the driver lost control and crashed near the intersection with Branch Avenue.

Fire officials in Prince George County, Maryland confirmed to CBS 6 that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials say that one child had to be med-flighted to a local hospital and the three other occupants, one adult and two children, were also taken to the hospital.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night following Dana Plummer, a 36-year-old, allegedly stabbing the childrens' mother and abducting them from their home.

Police have not confirmed the relationship is between Plummer and the children.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.