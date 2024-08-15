Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Amber Alert canceled following crash in Maryland

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Aug. 15
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- The search for three children allegedly abducted from their home in Virginia Beach is over following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Maryland.

Virginia State Police confirmed to CBS 6 that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle allegedly didn't stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Virginia State Police say that the vehicle continued north onto I-495 in Maryland where the driver lost control and crashed near the intersection with Branch Avenue.

Fire officials in Prince George County, Maryland confirmed to CBS 6 that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials say that one child had to be med-flighted to a local hospital and the three other occupants, one adult and two children, were also taken to the hospital.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night following Dana Plummer, a 36-year-old, allegedly stabbing the childrens' mother and abducting them from their home.

Police have not confirmed the relationship is between Plummer and the children.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone