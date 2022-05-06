Searching for sought-after spirits? Virginia ABC now distributes them randomly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In an effort to keep people from camping out at stores and following delivery trucks, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has started to distribute limited-availability spirits on a more random basis.

"That would create disruptions in our ability to unload or open for business," explained Travis Hill, the CEO of Virginia ABC, when talking about how people would line up outside of buildings for sought-after spirits.

Now, Virginia ABC will post on social media and send out emails alerting people when and where certain bottles are available.

"What we decided to do was randomize it a little bit, so that it discouraged folks from camping out and gave opportunities for folks to have real time opportunities to make purchases," said Hill.

The ABC says it's all about making things more fair. "If somebody isn't able to make it one day, maybe the next week it's a different time that's better and suits their schedule," said Hill.