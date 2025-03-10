$3 million lottery ticket purchased at Virginia 7-Eleven

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Mega Millions ticket purchased in James City County is now worth $3 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

"That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. Normally, that would win a cool $1 million. However, whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when he or she bought it. That tripled the prize to $3 million," a Virginia Lottery official said about the ticket for the March 7 drawing. "The winning numbers for the March 7 drawing were 8-20-48-58-60, and the Mega Ball number was 7. This is the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Friday’s drawing and one of only two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for the Tuesday, March 11, drawing grows to an estimated $256 million."

The winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1800 Jamestown Road in James City County, near Williamsburg.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.