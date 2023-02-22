Jennifer McClellan wins special election for 4th District seat in Congress

RICHMOND, Va. -- Democrat Jennifer McClellan was declared the the winner in Tuesday's special election for the 4th District seat in Congress. The seat was previously held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin who died in November 2022 shortly after being elected to a fourth term.

McClellan, who was seen as a heavy favorite in the race, is a veteran state legislator who is the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. She faced Republican pastor Leon Benjamin, a Navy veteran who has espoused conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic and election fraud.

A 50-year-old corporate attorney, McClellan has represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006 when she joined the House of Delegates. In 2017, she was elected to the state Senate, filling a seat previously held by McEachin, following his election to Congress. In 2021, she unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor.

Virginia's blue-leaning 4th Congressional District has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border. McEachin had represented it since 2017. McClellan easily clinched her party's nomination after a high-speed, one-week campaign in December. She won a four-way firehouse primary with about 85% of the vote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.