Richmond Police chief addresses 'cruel' video of teens threatening others with gun: 'This is very concerning'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a disturbing video circulating on social media after members of the community brought it to their attention.

The video purportedly shows teens threatening other teens with a gun and emotionally assaulting them, but police said that acts of extreme humiliation and robbery were also involved.

While a suspect, who is believed to be the main perpetrator, is in custody on unrelated charges, Richmond's Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said another teen is also under investigation.

FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond's Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards on ‘cruel’ video, violence in the city

Edwards said during a community event Thursday evening that the video was deeply shocking.

"This is obviously very concerning,” Edwards said. “When I look at that video, I feel very terrible for those young men. It was just very cruel what was done to them."

Edwards said the department is working with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office on appropriate potential charges.

