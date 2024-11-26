Chesterfield non-profit serving hundreds of Thanksgiving meals 'made with love' to families in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For almost three days, the Village Green kitchen in Chesterfield was packed with volunteers in preparation for their first-ever Thanksgiving giveaway.

With a goal to feed over 400 people locally, volunteers have been prepping, cutting, and carrying food since the early hours of Monday morning.

Village Green RVA is a non-profit that focuses on providing nutritious, accessible meals to families in need through partnerships with various organizations.

Katie Kenyon with Village Green RVA said all the meals made will be delivered directly to families via the organizations they're partnered with.

"They work with people with disabilities, the recovery community, with children in foster care and adoption work, so we’re all over the map on the people we support," said Kenyon.

WTVR Katie Kenyon

Driven to fill each and every request, Kenyon said they curated a menu and collected all the utensils needed for a delicious dinner no matter what you have on hand.

"We started cooking yesterday, we’re making turkey and stuffing casserole, green beans, corn, cranberry source, a dessert and we have white house rolls," she said. "They can be reheated in an oven, or they can be scooped out and be reheated in a microwave so they're easy, accessible, ready to go, warm, nourishing, and made with a lot of love here."

With the idea that it takes a village to care for a community Kenyon and the entire team said it’s an honor to serve in any way that they can.

"We want to make sure that people in Richmond can really enjoy the moment, love their families, take a deep breath, and at least take this one thing off of their worry list for the day," Kenyon said. "We’re already thinking past this day and getting ready to ramp up for more events."

Their mission goes far beyond Thanksgiving week, serving meals every Friday.

Village Green is always in need of volunteers, donations, and reusable bags so if you’re hoping to help you can visit their website for their address and contact information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok