Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'

HOPEWELL, Va. – Dozens of people attended a vigil in Hopewell Friday night to remember a man and woman killed in what police called a “rolling gun battle” near Arlington Park in the city Wednesday.

People marched through the park to honor 33-year-old Robert Bryant Jr. and 35-year-old Jessica Collins who were fatally shot while inside a car.

People said they do not believe the shooting was random. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Bryant was targeted in a shooting earlier this month while Collins is believed to have been an innocent passenger.

Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said the event was about showing support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Starke said. “Tonight was a very powerful night and I think it's an example of how we want to move forward together united here in Hopewell."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

RELATED: How Hopewell deputies hope to curb escalating gun violence: 'Safety is paramount'

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.