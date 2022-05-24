Video shows car doing burnouts in middle of Portsmouth intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Video shared with News 3 shows a car doing burnouts in the middle of an intersection along Airline Boulevard while other people gather around.

Police confirm they responded to the incident on May 14 for the report of reckless speeding.

A woman posted the video in a community Facebook group and called the situation "ridiculous."

A neighbor told News 3 this is the third time this has happened at that intersection in the last four to five months. "It's pretty bad actually. It's very loud. There's smoke coming all up from it over there," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor told News 3 the gatherings — also known as "sideshows" — have woken him up. "To me, it looks like there's no fear there. It's just a fun game until someone gets hurt," said Wilbert Gore. "I'm just hoping before it gets to that point, if it gets there, I hope not, that something will be done."

This is not the first time a sideshow has caused problems in the city.

On New Year's Eve, a large group of people gathered in the middle of High Street were doing burnouts. Police responded and released video of them dispersing the crowd.

"It is a major concern for the city and myself for someone to stop up a major thoroughfare like this," Police Chief Renado Prince said. "It's a danger to the public, it's a danger to everyone else."

In March, police also warned residents about unlawful street racing.