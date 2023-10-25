Chesterfield mechanic defends shop after deer crashes through window

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Mechanic Chris Lowe is no stranger to working with his hands. At Victory Lane Auto Repair in Chesterfield County, Lowe is always under the cab of a car.

"Where I like to call home," he said. "It’s always something new. It’s never the same task twice.”

Wednesday morning, he had to drop the socket wrench to handle a different type of task, one that no tool in his kit could prepare him for.

“I heard just a loud crash. Crazy morning," he explained.

WTVR

The business is a welcome spot for four-legged animals, with cats roaming around the way most days, but only if they're invited friends.

A buck that busted through their front window around 9:30 a.m., while Lowe was on the job, was not one of them.

The showroom was left in shambles, glass shattered everywhere, a gaping hole left behind as the deer ran back and forth through the space.

Then, when the deer laid down, Lowe leaned into an opportunity.

"He was laying down right here I just grabbed him," Lowe said.

He led the deer by the antlers through the front doors, worried the deer would hurt itself even further if it stayed in the store.

“He started fighting me, so we had a couple words," Lowe said.

After defending his store from the deer, he earned a new job title he never thought he'd get.

"I've never had to wrestle a deer, so I guess I can check that off my bucket list," he said.

Store manager Shawn Mongeur said the new window replacement will be just over $800.