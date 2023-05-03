Why Vice President Kamal Harris is coming to Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- One week after President Joe Biden announced he will seek re-election, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a visit to Richmond.

"The Vice President will travel to Richmond, Virginia, in honor of Small Business Week, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses," a release from her office read about Thursday's visit. "In Richmond, the Vice President will deliver remarks, and she will tour a local small business to hear directly from the owner and employees on how they have benefited from the Administration’s investments."

Harris visited the Richmond region last summer, holding a round-table in Henrico following the Supreme Court's decision overturning the national right to abortion care.

As Harris pitches administration successes on the campaign trail in hopes of securing a second term, Republicans remain critical of her work, arguing she has failed to accomplish meaningful change.

The details of where the Vice President is visiting and who she is meeting with have not been released.

