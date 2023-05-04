Vice President Harris visiting Richmond for Small Business Week

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the city of Richmond on Thursday for Small Business Week.

Harris is set to speak on the importance of local businesses to the White House before going on a tour of them around the area.

She will be in town at 5 p.m. but the details of who she is meeting have not been released.

Harris visited the Richmond region last summer, holding a round-table in Henrico following the Supreme Court's decision overturning the national right to abortion care.

As Harris pitches administration successes on the campaign trail in hopes of securing a second term, Republicans remain critical of her work, arguing she has failed to accomplish meaningful change.