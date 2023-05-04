Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Vice President Harris visiting Richmond for Small Business Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the city of Richmond on Thursday for Small Business Week.
Posted at 6:46 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 06:46:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the city of Richmond on Thursday for Small Business Week.

Harris is set to speak on the importance of local businesses to the White House before going on a tour of them around the area.

She will be in town at 5 p.m. but the details of who she is meeting have not been released.

Harris visited the Richmond region last summer, holding a round-table in Henrico following the Supreme Court's decision overturning the national right to abortion care.

As Harris pitches administration successes on the campaign trail in hopes of securing a second term, Republicans remain critical of her work, arguing she has failed to accomplish meaningful change.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone