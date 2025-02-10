Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VHSL will comply with executive order on transgender athletes 'effective immediately'

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joined Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to advocate for new legislation concerning transgender women athletes in high school and collegiate sports.
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Monday that it will comply with the Trump executive order that limits participation in girls' sports to students who were assigned female at birth.

The decision is effective immediately, per a release shared by the organization.

The change comes after a call from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on social media to push the governing body to follow the executive order on Friday.

"Biological boys should not be competing against girls," Youngkin wrote on Facebook. "This is just common sense. The Virginia High School League must change course immediately just like the NCAA. Virginia schools are at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal school funding if the VHSL doesn’t comply with President Trump’s Executive Order protecting girls sports."

The NCAA announced last Wednesday, Feb. 5, that it would comply with the executive order.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone