VHSL will comply with executive order on transgender athletes 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Monday that it will comply with the Trump executive order that limits participation in girls' sports to students who were assigned female at birth.

The decision is effective immediately, per a release shared by the organization.

The change comes after a call from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on social media to push the governing body to follow the executive order on Friday.

"Biological boys should not be competing against girls," Youngkin wrote on Facebook. "This is just common sense. The Virginia High School League must change course immediately just like the NCAA. Virginia schools are at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal school funding if the VHSL doesn’t comply with President Trump’s Executive Order protecting girls sports."

The NCAA announced last Wednesday, Feb. 5, that it would comply with the executive order.



