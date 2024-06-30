Watch Now
Veterans Walk benefits group's Bridge Over Troubled Water mission

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jun 29, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Military Retiree's Club's first-ever Veterans Walk took place on Brown’s Island Saturday morning.

The scenic 5k walk supports the organization's Bridge Over Troubled Water Program, which combats opioid addiction and mental health issues among veterans.

“This mission is very important to the Military Retiree's Club because giving back to the veterans and offering their families support with alcohol and drug addiction, that’s our mission,” Earl Reid, the club's president, said.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as one of the grand marshals of the walk.

More than 100 people took part in the event, including 40 soldiers from Fort Gregg-Adams.

